English hits winner, scores 18 to lead Nicholls to 53-52 victory over Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trae English had a go-ahead layup with one second left, scoring 18 points to rally Nicholls to a 53-52 victory over Lamar on Monday night.

English also had three steals for the Colonels (12-17, 11-9 Southland Conference). Zee Hamoda totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Jalik Dunkley pitched in with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Braden East finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to pace the Cardinals (12-17, 7-13), who have lost six in a row. Rob Lee Jr. also scored 10 and Errol White added eight points.

English scored nine points in the first half and Nicholls went into the break trailing 23-20. Hamoda had 11 points in the second half to aid the Colonels’ rally.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press