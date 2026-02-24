Bethea helps Houston Christian hold on for 69-68 victory over East Texas A&M

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Demarco Bethea scored 15 points to help Houston Christian fend off East Texas A&M 69-68 on Monday night.

Bethea added nine rebounds for the Huskies (11-18, 7-13 Southland Conference). Mambourou Mara totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals. D’Aundre Samuels also scored 13.

Gianni Hunt finished with 25 points and four steals for the Lions (11-19, 6-14). Damian Garcia added 15 points and Noah Pagotto pitched in with eight points and three blocks.

Bethea put up seven points in the first half for Houston Christian, who led 36-23 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press