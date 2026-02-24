Skip to main content
Thomas sparks Northwestern State to 54-49 victory over Incarnate Word

By AP News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 18 points — all in the second half — and Northwestern State beat Incarnate Word 54-49 on Monday night.

Thomas added six rebounds for the Demons (10-19, 8-12 Southland Conference). Willie Williams scored 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

Davion Bailey finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Cardinals (11-18, 6-14). Harold Woods added 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Thomas dominated the second half to help the Demons turn a 23-18 deficit at halftime into a victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

