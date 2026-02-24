Johnson leads McNeese over UT Rio Grande Valley 75-68 for sixth straight victory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson totaled 20 points to propel McNeese to a 75-68 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night, upping the Cowboys’ winning streak to six.

Johnson also had eight rebounds for the Cowboys (24-5, 17-3 Southland Conference), who have won six in a row. Tyshawn Archie scored 15 and Jerrell Colbert pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Filip Brankovic finished with 15 points for the Vaqueros (16-13, 12-8). Jaylen Washington had 12 points and five assists, while Koree Cotton contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

McNeese took the lead with 8:30 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Archie had 11 points to guide McNeese to a 34-22 advantage at halftime and Johnson scored 12 after the break to polish off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press