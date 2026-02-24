Skip to main content
Benson scores 30 as New Orleans halts Stephen F. Austin’s 13-game win streak, 77-73

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 30 points, MJ Thomas had a double-double and New Orleans beat Stephen F. Austin 77-73 on Monday night to end the Lumberjacks’ 13-game winning streak.

Benson added five rebounds for the Privateers (15-15, 12-8 Southland Conference). Thomas totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. TJ Cope scored 11.

Keon Thompson finished with 19 points and six assists for the Lumberjacks (25-4, 18-2). Lateef Patrick had 19 points and Jerald Colonel totaled 11 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Benson put up 12 points in the first half for New Orleans, which led 31-23 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

