Munoz, Lane help Grambling pull away for 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State

By AP News

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antonio Munoz had 21 points and Jimel Lane posted a double-double to help Grambling pull away in the second half and beat Mississippi Valley State 83-62 on Monday night.

Munoz made 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and went 8 for 14 at the free-throw line for the Tigers (12-15, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Lane totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, Roderick Coffee III had 11 points, seven assists and three steals. Derrius Ward hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 off the bench.

Michael James finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Delta Devils (2-27, 1-14). Xzayvion Childress added 12 points and three steals, while Daniel Mayfield totaled 11 points and five rebounds.

Munoz had 12 points by halftime to help Grambling take a 38-36 lead into the break. James scored 11 to keep MVSU close.

The Delta Devils beat Texas Southern 72-71 their last time out to snap a 25-game losing streak.

