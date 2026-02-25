No. 21 Miami (Ohio) remains only unbeaten Division I team with 74-64 win over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Brant Byers scored 16 points and Antwone Woolfolk added 14 as No. 21 Miami of Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 74-64 on Tuesday night to remain the only undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball.

Peter Suder had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (28-0, 15-0 Mid-American Conference), who extended the best start in program history and added to their school record for wins in a season. Miami also boasts the best start and longest win streak in MAC annals.

Gregory Lawson II led the Eagles (10-19, 4-12) with 29 points, his career high.

Miami opened 0 for 6 on 3-pointers until Eian Elmer connected with 8:58 left in the first half. Despite shooting 22.2% from long range, the RedHawks took a 43-22 lead into halftime after closing the period the same way they started it: with a 12-0 run.

Miami entered shooting 40.3% from 3-point distance, good for third in the nation and best in the MAC.

Eastern Michigan went just 2 of 12 from beyond the arc in the first half. But in the second period, Lawson was 5 for 9 on 3s while pouring in 24 points to help the Eagles trim their deficit to single digits.

After beginning the second half on a 5-0 run, the RedHawks were outscored 30-11 over the next 13 minutes and led just 59-52 at the 5:36 mark. Miami shot 1 for 10 on 3s in the second period, allowing the Eagles to close in.

Up next

Miami University visits Western Michigan on Friday night.

Eastern Michigan plays at Buffalo next Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By TAYLOR DANIELS

Associated Press