Liberis’ 19 points lead Saint Francis over New Haven 73-67

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Gestin Liberis’ 19 points helped Saint Francis defeat New Haven 73-67 on Tuesday night.

Liberis added nine rebounds for the Red Flash (7-22, 5-11 Northeast Conference). Zion Russell shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Skylar Wicks shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Red Flash snapped an eight-game skid.

Jabri Fitzpatrick finished with 22 points and two steals for the Chargers (13-16, 8-8).

