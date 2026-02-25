No. 1 Duke beats Notre Dame 100-56 behind Cameron Boozer’s 24 points, 13 rebounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 24 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 Duke beat Notre Dame 100-56 on Tuesday night, handing the Irish their worst home loss since 1898.

Duke (26-2, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), playing its first game this season as No. 1, coming off win over then-No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, ended Notre Dame’s streak of six home wins against AP No. 1-ranked teams, starting with UCLA in 1974, when the Fighting Irish ended UCLA’s record 88-game winning streak.

The 6-foot-9 Boozer, a national Player of the Year candidate, overpowered Notre Dame, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the first half as the Blue Devils rolled to a 54-22 halftime lead. He hit 10 of 12 shots in the first half.

Darren Harris scored 16 points for Duke and Patrick Ngongba II and Caleb Foster scored 13 points each.

Cole Certa and Brady Koehler scored 14 points each for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame (12-16, 3-12) played its third consecutive game without freshman Jalen Haralson (ankle sprain), who was averaging 15.5 points a game.

Haralson has been Notre Dame’s leading scorer since star guard Markus Burton suffered an ankle injury that required surgery in December. Burton, who is unlikely to play again this season, averaged 18.5 points a game. Notre Dame also lost big man Kebba Njie to a knee injury in January.

Even Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry suffered an apparent ankle injury during the game and was wearing a boot on his left leg in the second half.

Up next

Duke: Hosts No. 11 Virginia on Saturday.

Notre Dame: Hosts N.C. State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By CURT RALLO

Associated Press