Johnson and UIC win 93-86 in OT against Bradley

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Johnson scored 25 points and Abdul Momoh added 13, four in double overtime, as UIC took down Bradley 93-86 on Tuesday.

Johnson shot 7 for 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Flames (17-13, 12-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Elijah Crawford scored 19 points and added eight assists. Ahmad Henderson II had 14 points and was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jaquan Johnson finished with 25 points for the Braves (19-11, 12-7). Bradley also got 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals from AJ Smith, and Alex Huibregtse had 14 points.

Andy Johnson scored nine points in the first half for UIC, who led 39-28 at halftime. UIC was outscored by 11 points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 72-72.

