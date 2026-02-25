Reneau’s 23, Donaldson’s 21 lift Miami over Florida State 83-73

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Tre Donaldson had 21 points, six assists, and six rebounds, and Miami held on late to defeat Florida State, 83-73 on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes (22-6, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) led by 11 points with 3:16 remaining in regulation, but FSU cut the deficit to four points down the stretch. Miami ended the game on an 8-2 run to prevent the comeback.

Reneau has scored 20 or more points in 16 games this season, and picked up his eighth double-double of the year. He ranks fifth in the ACC in scoring.

Miami shot 53% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc. They entered tonight’s game sitting atop the ACC and 11th nationally in field goal percentage.

The ‘Canes closed the first half up 38-32, and Tru Washington scored 10 of his 11 points in the opening frame. Washington also had a game-high four steals.

For the Seminoles (14-14, 7-8), Lajae Jones scored 21 points (8-of-14 shooting), and Chauncey Wiggins added 14 points and five rebounds.

Up next

Miami: hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Florida State: visits Georgia Tech on Saturday.

