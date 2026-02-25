Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
55.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pack leads balanced Oklahoma attack in commanding 91-79 win over Auburn

By AP News

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points, Mohamed Wague added 18 points and Oklahoma used its first-half eruption to ride out a 91-79 win over Auburn on Tuesday night.

Wague made 10 of 12 foul shots, Derrion Reid scored 16 points and Xzayvier Brown 14 for Oklahoma (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) to end its two-game losing streak.

Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points and made all 11 of his foul shots and Kevin Overton scored 26 with the help of 5-for-10 shooting from distance for Auburn (15-13, 6-9).

It was Oklahoma’s first 90-point plus scoring effort since a 92-91 win over then 15th-ranked Vanderbilt on Feb. 7.

The Sooners shot a higher percentage from 3-point range — 71.4% (10 for 14) — than their 58.3% mark (7 of 12) from the foul line before halftime.

Following Overton’s 3-pointer to get Auburn within 33-31 with 7:55 before halftime, the Sooners went on an 11-3 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes to build their first double-digit lead to 44-34 with 4:31 left before the break.

The Sooners led 51-42 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits for most of the second half.

Up Next

Auburn: Hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Travels to LSU on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.