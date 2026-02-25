Andrews’ 20 help Boise State knock off Wyoming 72-62

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 20 points as Boise State beat Wyoming 72-62 on Tuesday.

Andrews shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Broncos (17-11, 9-8 Mountain West Conference). Drew Fielder added 18 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Javan Buchanan shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Damarion Dennis led the Cowboys (15-13, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Nasir Meyer added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Wyoming. Khaden Bennett also had nine points and two steals.

Boise State entered halftime up 32-30. Andrews paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Boise State took the lead for good with 19:32 remaining in the second half on a layup from Buchanan to make it a 34-32 game.

