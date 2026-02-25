Skip to main content
Arkansas State wins 89-84 over Southern Miss

By AP News

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Hampton’s 17 points and 13 rebounds helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 89-84 on Tuesday night.

Joey Chammaa scored all 15 of his points from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves (19-11, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Harmon had 14 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Tylik Weeks finished with 21 points and nine assists for the Golden Eagles (15-15, 8-9). Southern Miss also got 20 points, four assists and four steals from Isaac Tavares. Djahi Binet finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

