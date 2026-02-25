Arkansas State wins 89-84 over Southern Miss

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Hampton’s 17 points and 13 rebounds helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Miss 89-84 on Tuesday night.

Joey Chammaa scored all 15 of his points from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves (19-11, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Harmon had 14 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Tylik Weeks finished with 21 points and nine assists for the Golden Eagles (15-15, 8-9). Southern Miss also got 20 points, four assists and four steals from Isaac Tavares. Djahi Binet finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press