Bucknell wins 75-73 against Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Amon Dorries scored 23 points and Achile Spadone added 21, including the two clinching free throws with 6.9 seconds left, in Bucknell’s 75-73 win over Army on Wednesday.

Dorries had six rebounds for the Bison (9-21, 6-11 Patriot League). Spadone went 8 of 16 from the field. Pat Curtin shot 4 for 9 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three steals.

The Bison ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Kevin McCarthy and Tate Laczkowski led the Black Knights (11-19, 5-12) in scoring with 21 points apiece. Jaxson Bell finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.

Bucknell went into the half leading 36-26. Spadone scored 12 points in the first half and Dorries scored 17 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press