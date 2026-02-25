Skip to main content
Bucknell wins 75-73 against Army

By AP News

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Amon Dorries scored 23 points and Achile Spadone added 21, including the two clinching free throws with 6.9 seconds left, in Bucknell’s 75-73 win over Army on Wednesday.

Dorries had six rebounds for the Bison (9-21, 6-11 Patriot League). Spadone went 8 of 16 from the field. Pat Curtin shot 4 for 9 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three steals.

The Bison ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Kevin McCarthy and Tate Laczkowski led the Black Knights (11-19, 5-12) in scoring with 21 points apiece. Jaxson Bell finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.

Bucknell went into the half leading 36-26. Spadone scored 12 points in the first half and Dorries scored 17 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

