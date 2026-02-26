Skip to main content
Suarez’s career-high 32 points lead No. 11 TCU women over Cincinnati 83-70

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marta Suarez scored a career-high 32 points, and No. 11 TCU used a dominant third quarter to defeat Cincinnati 83-70 on Wednesday, clinching at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

With the win, defending Big 12 champion TCU secured no worse than a share of the league title entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against No. 18 Baylor. The Horned Frogs also became the first program to repeat as Big 12 champions within three seasons of finishing last.

The Horned Frogs (26-4, 14-3 Big 12) trailed 29-23 at halftime before taking control with a decisive stretch out of the break. TCU outscored Cincinnati 35-14 in the third quarter, turning a six-point deficit into a 58-43 lead entering the fourth.

Suarez, who entered the game averaging 16.5 points, fueled the surge as TCU opened the period on a 20-3 run to build its first double-digit lead at 43-32 with 4:40 remaining in the quarter. Donovyn Hunter added 16 points, and Olivia Miles finished with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Horned Frogs shot 45% from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

Cincinnati (11-18, 6-11) was led by Mya Perry’s 27 points, while Caliyah DeVillasee added 20 and Reagan Jackson scored 12. The Bearcats shot 35% from the floor and could not cut the deficit below double digits in the final period.

Up Next

TCU: hosts No. 18 Baylor on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

Cincinnati: travels to No. 17 West Virginia on Sunday for its finale regular-season matchup.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

