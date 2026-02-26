Aidan Shaw tips in game-winning basket as Boston College beats Wake Forest 68-67 to snap 8-game skid

BOSTON (AP) — Fred Payne scored 23 points and Aidan Shaw tipped in a miss with 0.5 seconds remaining as Boston College snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 68-67 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Boston College took a 64-56 lead with 1:42 remaining but the Eagles would not make another field goal until Shaw’s game-winner.

Juke Harris gave Wake Forest its first lead of the second half with 18.8 seconds left in the game after back-to-back 3-pointers following a Boston College turnover.

Then Boston College worked the clock down before Payne drove into the lane for a shot that hit high off the glass and rolled off the rim. But Shaw, who averages 4.1 points per game, skied for the rebound and put it home.

It was the first win for Boston College (10-18, 3-12 ACC) since topping Pittsburgh 65-62 on Jan. 21.

Shaw finished with 11 points and Boden Kapke had 13 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double this season, for the Eagles.

Harris finished with a career-high 38 points for Wake Forest (14-14, 5-10). Harris was 12 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 12 from distance, while the rest of his teammates combined to go 10-of-43 overall.

Harris scored 16 points in the opening 13 minutes of the game, including six straight overall, to give Wake Forest a 21-15 lead. The Demon Deacons led 29-22 at the break despite shooting 10 of 33 (30%) from the field.

Boston College started the second half on a 14-1 run, with 11 points from Payne, to take its first lead since it was 13-11. The Eagles went 1 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half before starting 4 of 5 after the break.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday before being moved a day later due to a winter storm.

Up next

Wake Forest: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Boston College: Visits Miami on Saturday.

