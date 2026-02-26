Boston University defeats Holy Cross 78-63

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair and Ben Defty each scored 20 points to help Boston University defeat Holy Cross 78-63 on Wednesday.

McNair also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Terriers (14-16, 9-8 Patriot League). Defty added four blocks, and Chance Gladden finished with 14 points.

Gabe Warren led the way for the Crusaders (10-20, 5-12) with 13 points. Holy Cross also got 10 points apiece from Tyler Boston and Aiden Disu.

Boston University took the lead with 18:26 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Defty led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to go up 38-33 at the break. Boston University extended its lead to 50-41 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. McNair scored a team-high 14 points in the second half to close out the win.

