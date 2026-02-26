Skip to main content
Butler’s 15 help Lafayette defeat Colgate 70-69

By AP News

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Butler had 15 points in Lafayette’s 70-69 victory over Colgate on Wednesday.

Butler shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Leopards (10-20, 7-10 Patriot League). Caleb Williams scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 15 (0 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Christian Humphrey shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Andrew Alekseyenko led the Raiders (17-13, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and five assists. Colgate also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Josh Ahayere. Jalen Cox finished with 14 points.

Williams scored eight points in the first half for Lafayette, who led 31-25 at the break. Lafayette took the lead for good with 9:46 left in the second half on a layup from Butler to make it a 49-48 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

