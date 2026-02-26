Lundblade scores 15 as Belmont defeats Evansville 98-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 15 points in Belmont’s 98-64 win over Evansville on Wednesday night.

Lundblade went 5 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bruins (26-4, 16-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Sam Orme scored 14 points while going 5 of 5 (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Eoin Dillon finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

AJ Casey finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16). Leif Moeller added 11 points for Evansville. Alex Hemenway also had 10 points.

Belmont took the lead for good with 19:45 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-29 at halftime, with Orme racking up 11 points. Lundblade led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press