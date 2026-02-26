Skip to main content
Machowski has 20 as Wofford defeats East Tennessee State 72-69

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nils Machowski scored 20 points as Wofford beat East Tennessee State 72-69 on Wednesday.

Machowski had six assists for the Terriers (19-11, 11-6 Southern Conference). Kahmare Holmes shot 6 of 14 from the field to add 17 points. Cayden Vasko had 13 points.

Blake Barkley led the Buccaneers (21-9, 13-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jordan McCullum added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for East Tennessee State. Cam Morris III scored 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

