Jaylin Sellers scores 27 and Providence defeats Xavier 94-84

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers’ 27 points helped Providence defeat Xavier 94-84 on Wednesday.

Sellers shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Friars (13-15, 6-11 Big East Conference). Jason Edwards scored 24 points, going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Jamier Jones shot 6 of 15 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Roddie Anderson III led the way for the Musketeers (13-15, 5-12) with 27 points and six rebounds. Filip Borovicanin added 19 points and nine rebounds for Xavier. Jovan Milicevic had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Providence took the lead with 17:03 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Sellers led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 47-34 at the break. Providence used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 87-73 with 4:31 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

