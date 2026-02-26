Skip to main content
West Georgia defeats Lipscomb 84-77

By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden’s 24 points helped West Georgia defeat Lipscomb 84-77 on Wednesday night.

Williams-Dryden added seven rebounds for the Wolves (13-16, 7-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. Kolten Griffin had 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Ross Candelino and Grant Asman each finished with 14 points for the Bisons (18-12, 11-6). Cole Middleton finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

