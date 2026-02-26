Skip to main content
Stevie Elam’s 19 points lead Milwaukee past Youngstown State 78-65

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Stevie Elam’s 19 points helped Milwaukee defeat Youngstown State 78-65 on Wednesday.

Elam also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (12-19, 8-12 Horizon League). Aaron Franklin added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and had 11 rebounds. Chandler Jackson had 14 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Cris Carroll led the way for the Penguins (15-15, 8-11) with 13 points. Rich Rolf added 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Youngstown State. Bryson Dawkins also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

