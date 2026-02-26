House scores 12, Southern Illinois downs Indiana State 66-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House had 12 points in Southern Illinois’ 66-55 victory against Indiana State on Wednesday night.

House also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Salukis (15-15, 9-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Jalen Haynes and Drew Steffe each finished with 11 points.

Xavier Hall led the way for the Sycamores (10-20, 3-16) with 13 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Sycamores.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 9:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Damien Mayo Jr. led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-23 at the break. Steffe scored a team-high seven points in the final half.

