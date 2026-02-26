Skip to main content
Pettigrew hits game-winning 3-pointer as Valparaiso beats Drake 74-71

By AP News

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rakim Chaney led Valparaiso with 17 points and JT Pettigrew hit a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Beacons took down Drake 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Chaney went 7 of 14 from the field for the Beacons (17-13, 11-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Brody Whitaker scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 from the field. Pettigrew shot 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Owen Larson led the way for the Bulldogs (12-18, 6-13) with 18 points and two steals. Jalen Quinn added 16 points and four assists for Drake. Griffen Goodbary finished with 10 points.

The loss is the eighth in a row for the Bulldogs.

Whitaker scored nine points in the first half and Valparaiso went into halftime trailing 37-36. Pettigrew led Valparaiso with nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

