Guy-King scores 34, Central Arkansas defeats Austin Peay 93-88, snaps Governors’ 10-game win streak

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Javion Guy-King scored 34 points as Central Arkansas beat Austin Peay 93-88 on Wednesday night to snap the Governors’ 10-game win streak.

Guy-King went 14 of 19 from the field (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bears (19-11, 14-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ty Robinson scored 23 points and added five rebounds. Camren Hunter shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points.

Collin Parker led the way for the Governors (21-7, 15-2) with 29 points, six rebounds and six assists. Rashaud Marshall added 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Austin Peay. Anton Brookshire finished with 17 points and four assists.

By The Associated Press