Led by Max Mackinnon’s 34 points, LSU snaps 5-game skid with 106-99 2OT win over Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Max Mackinnon scored a season-high 34 points, including 11 in the second overtime period, and LSU rallied to defeat Mississippi 106-99 on Wednesday night.

LSU (15-13, 3-12 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak and Ole Miss (11-17, 3-12) has lost 10 in a row.

A three-point play by Mackinnon with just under four minutes left in the second overtime gave LSU a 95-92 lead, the Tigers’ first lead since it was 41-40 in the final minute of the first half. With LSU leading by one point, Mackinnon made a driving layup with 1:30 remaining to start a personal 6-0 run that sealed the win for the Tigers.

Michael Nowoko scored 18 points, Pablo Tamba 15, Rashad King 13 off the bench and Robert Miller III 12 for LSU. Jalen Reece had 11 points and 10 assists.

Ilias Kamardine had 26 points and 10 assists for Ole Miss. Malik Dia scored 20, AJ Storr 19 and Eduardo Klafke 16.

Ole Miss led throughout the second half and the lead was 78-71 with 5 1/2 minutes left. Nowoko scored six points for LSU in a 9-2 run that tied the score with 1:38 remaining.

Ole Miss went back ahead on an alley-oop dunk by Corey Chest but he missed the and-one free throw. LSU tied it with 15 seconds left on a pair of free throws by King and the game went to overtime.

LSU never led in the first overtime period but there were three ties, the last when the Tigers’ Tamba converted a layup with 36 seconds remaining.

Ole Miss led 42-41 at halftime.

Up next

LSU: Oklahoma visits on Saturday.

Mississippi: at Auburn on Saturday.

