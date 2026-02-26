Skip to main content
Grand Canyon knocks off UNLV 80-67

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Grand Canyon beat UNLV 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Brian Moore Jr. scored 17 points for the Antelopes (18-10, 11-6 Mountain West Conference), shooting 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Nana Owusu-Anane shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn finished with 30 points and three steals for the Rebels (14-14, 9-8). Howard Fleming Jr. added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for UNLV. Tyrin Jones finished with 13 points.

Grand Canyon led UNLV 42-24 at the half, with Henley (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Grand Canyon was outscored by UNLV in the second half by a five-point margin, but Henley scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help the Lopes secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

