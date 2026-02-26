Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nate Bittle scores 20, Oregon beats Wisconsin 85-71

By AP News

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nate Bittle scored 20 points, Takai Simpkins added 17, and Oregon beat Wisconsin 85-71 on Wednesday night.

Oregon (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten) has won back-to-back games and three of four following a 10-game skid.

Kwame Evans Jr. had 16 points and a season-high tying four blocks and Wei Lin added 13 points for the Ducks.

Sean Stewart threw down two dunks in an 11-2 run that gave Oregon an 11-point lead with 6:24 left. Nick Boyd made jumper in the lane and John Blackwell followed with a 3 before Simpkins and Braeden Carrington traded 3-pointers to make 65-59 with 4:48 to go but the Badgers got no closer.

Blackwell led Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) with 22 points and Boyd finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Wisconsin set the program’s single-game record with 45 3-point attempts. The previous mark of 40 was set twice: against Providence on Nov. 27, and against Temple in 2001.

Lin scored nine points in a 13-2 run that gave Oregon its first lead of the game at 25-23 with 5:39 left in the first half.

Winter and Boyd each hit a 3-pointer before Rapp converted a three-point play in a 9-3 spurt that gave Wisconsin a 19-10 lead almost seven minutes into the game.

The Ducks shot 71% (17 of 24) in the second half and made 28 of 54 (52%) overall.

The Badgers committed 12 turnovers, nine in the second half, which Oregon converted into 24 points.

Up next

Wisconsin: Plays Saturday at Washington.

Oregon: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.