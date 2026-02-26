Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Munch and Oregon State win 92-82 in OT against San Diego

By AP News

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Johan Munch scored 19 points and Jorge Diaz Graham added six in the overtime as Oregon State defeated San Diego 92-82 on Wednesday night.

Munch added eight rebounds for the Beavers (16-14, 9-8 West Coast Conference). Diaz Graham added 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Sy shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 16 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Toneari Lane led the Toreros (11-19, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. San Diego also got 17 points and four assists from Juan Sebastian Gorosito. Tim Moore Jr. finished with 12 points.

Vuk Boskovic hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation that trimmed San Diego’s deficit to a point. Johan Munch threw down a dunk to give Oregon State a 78-75 lead before Adrian McIntyre hit a straight-away 3 pointer just before the buzzer that forced overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.