Munch and Oregon State win 92-82 in OT against San Diego

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Johan Munch scored 19 points and Jorge Diaz Graham added six in the overtime as Oregon State defeated San Diego 92-82 on Wednesday night.

Munch added eight rebounds for the Beavers (16-14, 9-8 West Coast Conference). Diaz Graham added 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Sy shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 16 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Toneari Lane led the Toreros (11-19, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. San Diego also got 17 points and four assists from Juan Sebastian Gorosito. Tim Moore Jr. finished with 12 points.

Vuk Boskovic hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation that trimmed San Diego’s deficit to a point. Johan Munch threw down a dunk to give Oregon State a 78-75 lead before Adrian McIntyre hit a straight-away 3 pointer just before the buzzer that forced overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press