Amey’s 31 lead Loyola Marymount over Washington State 67-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myron Amey Jr.’s 31 points led Loyola Marymount over Washington State 67-66 on Wednesday night.

Amey added six rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Lions (15-15, 6-11 West Coast Conference). Rodney Brown Jr. scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 18, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc. Jan Vide shot 4 of 16 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Aaron Glass finished with 20 points for the Cougars (12-18, 7-10). Eemeli Yalaho added 12 points and nine rebounds for Washington State. Rihards Vavers finished with 12 points.

Amey scored 11 points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into the break trailing 39-24. Amey scored 20 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Loyola Marymount to a one-point victory.

