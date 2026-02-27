Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mitchell’s 23 lead St. Bonaventure over Rhode Island 94-76

By AP News

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 94-76 victory against Rhode Island on Thursday.

Mitchell added 10 rebounds for the Bonnies (15-13, 4-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cayden Charles added 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Darryl Simmons II had 17 points and shot 7 for 12 from the floor.

Tyler Cochran led the Rams (15-13, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Keeyan Itejere and Jahmere Tripp each finished with 10 points.

St. Bonaventure took the lead for good with 8:12 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with Charles racking up 10 points. Mitchell scored a team-high 13 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.