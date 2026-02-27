Maine defeats Albany (NY) 70-59

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ace Flagg scored 22 points as Maine beat Albany 70-59 on Thursday.

Flagg added seven rebounds and three steals for the Black Bears (8-21, 6-8 America East Conference). Ryan Mabrey scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). TJ Biel shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Isaac Abidde finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (10-19, 6-8). Albany also got 12 points and six assists from Amir Lindsey. Miles Rose finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press