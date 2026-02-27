Skip to main content
Maine defeats Albany (NY) 70-59

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ace Flagg scored 22 points as Maine beat Albany 70-59 on Thursday.

Flagg added seven rebounds and three steals for the Black Bears (8-21, 6-8 America East Conference). Ryan Mabrey scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). TJ Biel shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Isaac Abidde finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (10-19, 6-8). Albany also got 12 points and six assists from Amir Lindsey. Miles Rose finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

