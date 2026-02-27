Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Quigley scores 17 as Binghamton downs New Hampshire 65-63

By AP News

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley scored 17 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 65-63 on Thursday.

Quigley also had five rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (7-23, 3-12 America East Conference). Zyier Beverly scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jake Blackburn had 11 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

Davide Poser finished with 24 points for the Wildcats (8-19, 4-10). New Hampshire also got 10 points and two steals from Tyler Bike. Belal El Shakery finished with six points and 11 rebounds. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.