Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

No. 21 North Carolina women share scoring wealth in beating Virginia 82-70

By AP News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 20 points, Lanie Grant added 15 points and 21st-ranked North Carolina ended its two-game losing streak by beating Virginia 82-70 on Thursday night.

Reserve Nyla Brooks scored 11 points, and Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey each scored 10 for North Carolina (24-6, 13-4 ACC), which shot 58% (29 of 50), including 67% (16 of 24) from 3-point range.

Kymora Johnson scored 22 points and Romi Levy 15 for Virginia (19-9, 11-6).

North Carolina built a 9-0 lead and carried it to 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Tar Heels opened its offense in the second, outscoring Virginia 13-5 over in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the quarter to build their lead to 28-13. North Carolina led 40-23 at halftime.

North Carolina maintained its double-digit lead through the third until Levy made a 3-pointer with 6:57 left to get the Cavaliers within 66-57. After trading baskets, the Tar Heels went back to their double-digit cushion with an 8-2 run and were never threatened again.

North Carolina reached 13 conference wins for the second straight season — the first time in school history to hit the mark in back-to-back seasons.

Virginia is sporting its first 19-win season in the four-year tenure of head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Up next

North Carolina: Hosts 12th-ranked Duke in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Virginia: Hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.