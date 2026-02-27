Skip to main content
Carlyle’s 22 lead Florida Atlantic over Temple 77-73

By AP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle’s 22 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Temple 77-73 on Thursday night.

Carlyle also contributed six rebounds for the Owls (16-13, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Xander Pintelon shot 5 for 8 from the field to add 12 points. Yohann Sissoko shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Gavin Griffiths and Derrian Ford each finished with 20 points for the Owls (15-13, 7-8). Aiden Tobiason finished with 19 points and two steals.

Carlyle scored nine points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into the break trailing 44-38. Carlyle led Florida Atlantic with 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

