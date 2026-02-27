Skip to main content
Rivera-Torres has 25 as Monmouth takes down Stony Brook 82-69

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres scored 25 points to help Monmouth defeat Stony Brook 82-69 on Thursday night.

Rivera-Torres also had six rebounds for the Hawks (15-14, 9-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Kavion McClain added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Andrew Ball shot 5 for 8 to finish with 11 points.

Erik Pratt and Rob Brown III each finished with 14 points for the Seawolves (17-12, 9-7). Pratt was ejected with 2:30 remaining for spitting in the direction of a fan sitting in the front row.

Monmouth took the lead for good with 19:17 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-35 at halftime, with Ball racking up nine points. Rivera-Torres scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

