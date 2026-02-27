Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Smith scores 24 in Central Connecticut State’s 80-78 win against Mercyhurst

By AP News

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. had 24 points in Central Connecticut State’s 80-78 win against Mercyhurst on Thursday night.

Mercyhurst guard Bernie Blunt capped the scoring with a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Smith shot 6 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Blue Devils (17-11, 11-6 Northeast Conference). Max Frazier scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and added 13 rebounds. Jay Rodgers had 16 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Qadir Martin led the way for the Lakers (14-16, 9-8) with 18 points and two steals. Blunt added 16 points and Mykolas Ivanauskas had 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.