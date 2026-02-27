Skip to main content
No. 12 Duke women secure share of ACC title by beating Florida State 80-52

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and 12th-ranked Duke broke it open after halftime to beat Florida State 80-52 on Thursday night for at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

Duke secured the top seed in next week’s ACC Tournament with the win.

Delaney Thomas added 13 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Taina Mair also had a double-double for the Blue Devils (21-7, 16-1) with 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ashlon Jackson scored 15 points and Riley Nelson had 11.

Jasmine Shavers scored 21 points and Sole Williams 12 for Florida State (9-19, 4-12), which was outrebounded 54-30.

Duke, which led 33-29 at halftime, used a 13-2 run to start the third quarter to take control and the Blue Devils outscored the Seminoles 47-23 in the second half.

Duke was coming off its first loss since Dec. 4, falling at Clemson 53-51 on Sunday.

The Blue Devil’s 16 ACC victories are the most in a season under head coach Kara Lawson.

Up next

Florida State: Ends the regular season on Sunday playing at Wake Forest.

Duke: Travels to Chapel Hill to face 21st-ranked North Carolina on Sunday to also conclude the regular season.

