Harper scores career-high 47 as Oral Roberts beats Denver 102-80

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ty Harper scored a career-high 47 points and Oral Roberts took down Denver 102-80 on Thursday.

Harper shot 12 for 24 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 21 of 21 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (8-22, 3-12 Summit League). He had never scored more than 26 points prior to Thursday. He was two shy of the high-water mark set by Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., who scored 49 on Feb. 18.

Luke Gray added 17 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had eight rebounds. Connor Dow shot 3 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (15-16, 8-8) with 22 points and five assists. Shaun Wysocki added 15 points for Denver. Zane Nelson finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

