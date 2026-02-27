Moore puts up 23 as Western Kentucky knocks off New Mexico State 93-70

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore’s 23 points helped Western Kentucky defeat New Mexico State 93-70 on Thursday night.

Moore added seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (17-11, 10-7 Conference USA). Grant Newell added 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 from the field. Ryan Myers shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Julius Mims led the way for the Aggies (13-14, 6-11) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. New Mexico State also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Jae’Coby Osborne. Jayland Randall had 10 points.

Western Kentucky took the lead for good with 19:38 left in the first half. The score was 48-26 at halftime, with Newell racking up 15 points. Moore scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press