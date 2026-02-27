SIU-Edwardsville wins 67-47 over Western Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tyler King’s 18 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Western Illinois 67-47 on Thursday.

King had three steals for the Cougars (18-12, 11-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Kyle Thomas scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Arnas Sakenis shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding three steals and four blocks.

Isaiah Griffin led the Leathernecks (5-25, 1-18) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and four steals. Western Illinois also got eight points from Lucas Lorenzen. Danny Stephens also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press