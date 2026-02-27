Skip to main content
South Dakota State defeats Kansas City 73-59

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Sayler’s 22 points helped South Dakota State defeat Kansas City 73-59 on Thursday night.

Sayler shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Jackrabbits (14-16, 7-8 Summit League). Damon Wilkinson scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Kalen Garry had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field.

CJ Evans led the way for the Roos (4-25, 1-14) with 20 points, six assists and three steals. Kansas City also got 15 points from Jayson Petty. The Roos prolonged their losing streak to 13 straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

