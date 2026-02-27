Jacobi scores 30, has double-double as Eastern Illinois downs Lindenwood 71-67

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi’s 30 points and double-double led Eastern Illinois past Lindenwood 71-67 on Thursday.

Jacobi added 13 rebounds for the Panthers (12-18, 8-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Markus Blackwell scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. Meechie White shot 0 of 7 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 10 points. Terry McMorris had three blocks and four steals.

Anias Futrell led the Lions (16-14, 10-9) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds and four steals. Dontrez Williams added 16 points for Lindenwood to go with frive rebounds. Jadis Jones finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.