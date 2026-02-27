Mortle’s season-high 33 points lead Texas Southern over Alcorn State 92-87 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Zytarious Mortle scored a season-high 33 points as Texas Southern beat Alcorn State 92-87 in overtime on Thursday night.

Mortle tied it at 76-all with five seconds left in regulation.

Mortle had six rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Tigers (11-16, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Duane Posey scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and added 15 rebounds. Alex Anderson shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Tycen McDaniels led the Braves (7-20, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Alcorn State also got 17 points and four assists from Shane Lancaster. Jameel Morris also had 17 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press