Ava Heiden scores 28 as No. 9 Iowa rallies past Illinois, 82-78

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ava Heiden scored a career-high 28 points and No. 9 Iowa overcame Illinois’ second-half 3-point shooting to win 82-78 on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) won their fifth consecutive game and extended their home winning streak over the Illini (19-9, 9-8) to 13 games.

Heiden, averaging 25 points over her last four games and fourth nationally in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 18 from the field.

The Illini, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, were 8 of 8 on 3-pointers in the second half, but couldn’t get one off down 81-78 with four seconds left after Destiny Jackson was called for an offensive foul.

Hannah Stuelke then hit the first of her two free throws with three seconds left for the final margin.

Illinois led 69-64 with 5:43 left before Iowa rallied. Chazadi Wright’s two free throws with a minute to play gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good, 75-73.

Stuelke had 18 points. Taylor Stremlow had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Berry Wallace led Illinois with 21 points. Cearah Parchment had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jasmine Brown-Hagger had 15 points while Aaliyah Guyton, who transferred from Iowa last spring, had 11 points.

The game was tied at 35 at halftime. Iowa opened with a 10-0 run as Illinois missed its first eight shots, but the Illini answered with an 11-2 run.

Illinois was up 30-26 with 4:54 left in the half before Iowa went on a 9-0 run. Illinois scored the last five points of the half, with Parchment hitting a 3-pointer with one second left to tie the game.

Illinois: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Iowa: At Wisconsin on Sunday.

