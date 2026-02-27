Tennessee State earns 79-71 win against Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Antoine Lorick III’s 22 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southeast Missouri State 79-71 on Thursday.

Lorick added nine rebounds for the Tigers (20-9, 14-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Dante Harris scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Travis Harper II shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

BJ Ward led the way for the Redhawks (18-12, 13-6) with 14 points. Marqueas Bell added 12 points for Southeast Missouri State. Brendan Terry also had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press