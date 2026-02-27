Skip to main content
Hughie posts 23-point double-double as Eastern Washington defeats Northern Colorado 82-72

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kiree Huie scored 23 points in a double-double as Eastern Washington beat Northern Colorado 82-72 on Thursday.

Huie had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles (12-17, 10-6 Big Sky Conference). Alton Hamilton IV scored 21 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Isaiah Moses shot 7 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists. The Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.

Quinn Denker led the way for the Bears (18-11, 8-8) with 19 points and eight assists. Brock Wisne added 13 points and two steals for Northern Colorado. Ibu Yamakazi also had 13 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Bears.

The Eagles trailed 66-65 with 4:49 remaining, but closed the game with a 17-6 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

