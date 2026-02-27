Walker puts up 20, Sam Houston knocks off Florida International 100-67

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacob Walker’s 20 points helped Sam Houston defeat Florida International 100-67 on Thursday.

Walker shot 6 of 9 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (20-8, 12-5 Conference USA). Kashie Natt scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Po’Boigh King went 7 of 7 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

Corey Stephenson finished with 18 points for the Panthers (13-15, 6-11). Zawdie Jackson added 13 points for Florida International. Eric Dibami also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 19:37 left in the first half. The score was 50-31 at halftime, with King racking up 11 points. Sam Houston pulled away with a 17-2 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 34 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press