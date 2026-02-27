Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
57.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Walker puts up 20, Sam Houston knocks off Florida International 100-67

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacob Walker’s 20 points helped Sam Houston defeat Florida International 100-67 on Thursday.

Walker shot 6 of 9 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (20-8, 12-5 Conference USA). Kashie Natt scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Po’Boigh King went 7 of 7 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

Corey Stephenson finished with 18 points for the Panthers (13-15, 6-11). Zawdie Jackson added 13 points for Florida International. Eric Dibami also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 19:37 left in the first half. The score was 50-31 at halftime, with King racking up 11 points. Sam Houston pulled away with a 17-2 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 34 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.